"Mallory earned our Ladycat award. Earned 1st team all District and 2nd team all conf. Really came on strong at the end of our season in scoring and became our leader on the floor."
--Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Coach Scott Davis
"One of the students who has stood out to me over the years was Mallory Mathes because, without her math skills, I'm not sure we could have turned the football field into a soccer field her junior year."
--Fredericktown High School Teacher and Coach Cory Carver
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!