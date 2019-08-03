Man charged with statutory rape

Bernard

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A Farmington man has been charged with statutory rape.

Dustin Bernard, 21, of Farmington, has been charged with felony statutory rape in the first degree. Bernard was placed under arrest and is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement from Park Hills Sgt. Summer Bess, on April 23, a 13-year-old female reported to a school counselor that she had been raped over the weekend.

According to the court document, when Bentley interviewed the girl, she stated that she had spent the night with a friend on April 20. The girl stated that she slept on the floor and Bernard laid next to her and talked to her while she fell asleep.

The report states that during the early morning hours of April 21, the girl stated that she awoke to Bernard trying to pull her on top of him. The girl said that when she resisted, Bernard got on top of her and had intercourse with her.

Officers made several attempts to locate Bernard and he was eventually located in a Desloge park. During an interview, after Bernard had waived Miranda rights, Bernard admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old female but stated that the sex was consensual. Because of the girl’s age at the time of the incident, she was not legally able to consent to sexual intercourse.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

