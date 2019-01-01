Sheriff issues statement on drowning

The Washington County Sheriff's Department and emergency personnel respond to a drowning on Tuesday. The victim is identified as Caleb Bruno, 29, of Belgrade. 

 File photo

UPDATE: The man has been identified as Caleb James Bruno of Belgrade. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, a 29-year-old Bismarck man was found in a lake at 5:52 p.m. It is believed the man was trying to remove a beaver dam and slipped into the water. 

His name was being withheld until all of his family was notified. 

