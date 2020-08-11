Manfred sees 'path back' for Cards

A ‘credible’ schedule

The postponement of the doubleheader means the Cardinals have had 15 consecutive games — a fourth of their season — postponed. The commissioner agreed it would be “difficult” to cram 55 games into the final 44 days of the schedule.

“I think whether you get all the way to 60 or not, that’s difficult at this point,” Manfred said. “I think that they are going to play. I think it’s possible for them to play enough games to be credible, to be a credible competitor this season.”

He did not define a threshold of minimum games.

If a team or multiple teams play fewer than the 60 games on the shortened-season schedule, Major League Baseball will use winning percentage to determine postseason berths. The Cardinals have been removed from the schedule for two weeks because of an outbreak of 17 positive tests, including for 10 players. The Cardinals had some inconclusive results Saturday, but one new positive was confirmed Sunday. As a result of twice being moved into isolation, the Cardinals have played five games while rivals have played a dozen more, and their next game remains uncertain.

Manfred was asked if a prolonged absence to deal with an outbreak would prompt baseball to remove a team entirely from the season.