Many jobs up for grabs in Drinkwitz's first Mizzou camp

Bazelak is worth watching. A wishbone quarterback in high school, the Ohio native has some familiarity with Drinkwitz, who recruited him when he coached at North Carolina State. Bazelak showed glimpses as a competent pocket passer in last year’s finale at Arkansas before the injury ended his first career start. Four-star East St. Louis QB Tyler Macon is committed to join the competition in 2021, but until then, Robinson is the safe bet to capture the job.

2. Wide receiver: The Tigers have revamped their receiver corps with youth and experience. Transfers Damon Hazelton Jr. (Virginia Tech) and Keke Chism (Angelo State) are tall, physical targets that fit the mold of SEC outside receivers. The staff has been impressed with returning juniors Jalen Knox and Barrett Bannister. All four freshmen might not crack the rotation, but a couple could find roles and contribute — including Jay Maclin from Kirkwood High, younger cousin of former Mizzou All-American Jeremy Maclin. The Tigers redshirted both St. Louis natives last year, and C.J. Boone (Parkway North) and Maurice Massey (Kirkwood) could find their way on the field with strong camps.Mizzou’s 2020 quarterback will have weapons around him.“I’m extremely excited about Hazelton and Keke Chism,” receivers coach Bush Hamdan said. “Both were extremely well coached. They’re guys that have been through it and provide a lot of leadership in that way. From there, we feel we’ve been able to build a lot of good depth. We really do. There’s six or seven guys who are coming on strong. I’ve really been impressed with how much their bodies have changed and how they look out there running. We’re going to be able to create a lot of competition at that position.”