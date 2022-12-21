 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcus Lodge No. 110 Installs New Officers

Marcus Lodge No. 110 conducts its 173rd annual officer installation Dec. 15. The new principal officers for 2023 are Master Daryl Davidson, Senior Warden Seth Winick, and Junior Warden Eric Norem. Pictured, from left, are front row, Worshipful Brother Dennis Rogers, Brother Eric Norem, Worshipful Brother Gary L. Asher, Brother Seth Winick; and back row Right Worshipful Brother Mike Voyles, Right Worshipful Brother Gary L. R. Asher, new Master Daryl Davidson, and Right Worshipful Brother Jim Woodfin.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

