FARMINGTON – Marian Elaine Moss, of Farmington, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born July 19, 1939, in Fredericktown to the late Glen E. Brewer and Marjorie A. (Clark) Brewer.
Marian was employed as a nursing home assistant at two nursing homes in the area where she enjoyed working with the elderly and found it to be very rewarding. She then went to work as a psychiatric aide at the Southeast Missouri Mental Health facility where she retired after ten years. She adored her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. She was “everybody’s grandma” as she was known to welcome all the friends of her children and grandchildren. Her independent nature and her great sense of humor will always be a fond memory of her loved ones. Marian collected clocks and had accumulated 100 or more.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Umfleet of Farmington and Eugene Moss, Jr. of Vulcan, Missouri; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Umfleet; Lisa (Richard) Crocker, all of Farmington and Mark (Julie) Umfleet of Germany; eight great grandchildren and a brother, Glen E. Brewer, Jr. of Farmington. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, Indy.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8 at Cozean Memorial Chapel for a memorial gathering. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
