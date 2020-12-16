Marquand-Zion Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good this year. Please can I have some kinetic sand, strawberry sharpies, slime and a light up dinosaur. I would also like a singing Rudloph for Christmas. I will leave you some chocolate milk and cookies. I will leave Rudolph some carrots. Have a good flight and go to the beach. Love you Santa!

Love, Ayden B.

Dear Santa,

How are you I have been very good this year. For Christmas this year I would like a hot wheels track with a red, blue, green and pink turn. I would like a friend pikachu like piggy and sticky sand. I would also like some new markers (sharpies). I will leave some chocolate milk and chocolate chip cookies for you on Christmas Eve. I know those are your favorite. Love you Santa! Have a good flight and be careful!

Love, Samuel C.

Dear Santa,