Marquand-Zion Elementary School

Pre-K - Teacher Mrs. Eftink and Ms. Thurman
Dear Santa,
I want a side-by-side and a four-wheeler. I want a mailbox. That's all I need.
Love, Maxton
Dear Santa,
I want Bingo and a bottle for Bingo. I want a lot of cardboard blocks like in our block center.
Love, Dustin
Dear Santa,
Bring me a present.
Love, Brentley
Dear Santa,
Santa, I want a cool toy for Christmas. I want a monster truck that can go over hood de loops. I only want that. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me something pretty for Christmas? I wish you could please bring me a water bottle that never stinks. Can you please make my friends really nice and make me really nice too?
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
I would like a sword to get monsters. It can light up.
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie and I want another Barbie. I want Frozen. I want Anna for my sister. I want another Elsa.
Love, Macie
Dear Santa,
Can I have a shogun to shoot bears and werewolves and big bucks? I hope you have fun!
Love, Malcolm
Dear Santa,
I want a new bicycle and a new scooter. I want a Barbie doll. I love the reindeer because reindeer eat carrots.
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
Bring me a unicorn this year. Thanks.
Love, Ryleigh
Kindergarten- Teacher Mrs. Jackson
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I could like a batman remote control car with a projector seat that makes the action figure go up. I would like some roblox toys. I could also like Marvel Avengers Lego set. My sister could like a Barbie with puppy cart. Thank you
Love, Weston
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been very good this year. Please can I have some kinetic sand, strawberry sharpies, slime and a light up dinosaur. I would also like a singing Rudloph for Christmas. I will leave you some chocolate milk and cookies. I will leave Rudolph some carrots. Have a good flight and go to the beach. Love you Santa!
Love, Ayden B.
Dear Santa,
How are you I have been very good this year. For Christmas this year I would like a hot wheels track with a red, blue, green and pink turn. I would like a friend pikachu like piggy and sticky sand. I would also like some new markers (sharpies). I will leave some chocolate milk and chocolate chip cookies for you on Christmas Eve. I know those are your favorite. Love you Santa! Have a good flight and be careful!
Love, Samuel C.
Dear Santa,
How are you I have been very good this year. I would like fake people who talk, a toy boat, nerf guns and bullets, remote control truck and slime. I will leave you cookies and milk by the Christmas tree. Merry Christmas and have great flight.
Love, Trenton C.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been very good this year. I would like kinetic sand, playdoh this year. I would like kinetic sand, playdoh, pikachu game, and a light up dinosaur for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk at my house. Please travel safely! Merry Christmas!
Love, Emerson
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been very good this year. For Christmas this year I would like slime, barbie dolls, LOL Surprise Dolls, kinetic sand, and some makeup. I would also like a unicorn that lights up and has sparklers on it. Be safe on your flight and be sure to wear your seatbelt.
Love, Rayni
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like a LOL Surprise Doll for Christmas, Barbie Dolls, and a toy unicorn that lights up. I think a princess kitchen set sounds nice too. Please be careful on your flight. Tell the reindeer I said hi!
Love, Ember M.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas this year I would really like a Walking Dead blanket and a Paw Patrol truck. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Travel safe and Merry Christmas!
Love, Bryce H.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been very good this year. My sister has been good as well. This year for Christmas I would like fake makeup, a pretend unicorn I can ride, and a toy cheetah. I would also like a toy goat. I will leave a banana and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Travel safe!
Love, Rose W.
First Grade-Teacher Mrs. Whitener and Student Teacher Joe Adams
Dear Santa,
I want a toy truck and a toy santa and toy house.
Love, Jenson Dees
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been very. all i wut is my to fux teeth vat is not all I wat I sil I wut a truck a play truck and hatchimal and a play house.
Love, Vaida Nichols
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good. I biev you? How are you booing? I want my to front teeth? I wut you get diary? I wut a hatchmle?
Love, Kailey Clifton
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are your raindeer doing? Are you going to do give gifts out? I would like to have a color pens and color highlighters and a diary and hatchimal and a stuff animal and a play house and a new pincle and play station. And I am very good.
Love, Elissa Lichtenegger
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the raindeer? for christmas I want a dollhose and a privat diary and a toy car that I can ride and a race care and a playhose that has a toy kitchen set and a hatchimal.
Love, Tristyn Jaylee Faith Buesking
Second Grade- Teacher Mrs. Lakies-Harris
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause doing? How do the reindeer fly? Do you have 100 elves? I want an xbox 1 for Christmas. could you please bring a monster truck for Christmas. I want a phone for Christmas. I want the video game farming simulator 20 on my phone for Christmas. I know that you are real! Have I been good this year?
Love, Nathaniel David Cannon
Dear Santa,
Why do you live in the North Pole? Why do you have magic reindeer? Why do you have elves? Santa Claus I want a toy dinosaur please. Could you bring a toy Titanic please? Thank you!
Love, Cassius Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Do you go to our house? I want an Xbox 360 please or I will be sad. Can I please have Airpods? Can you bring a bluetooth phone with games on it? Be safe on your Christmas ride!
Love, Bobby J. Davis
