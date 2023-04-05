Marquand-Zion will hold Preschool and Kindergarten Screenings in the NEW Gym on the following dates:

Pre-K enrollment will be Friday, April 21, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Kindergarten enrollment will be Friday, April 28, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Parents should bring the following information: Birth Certificate; Social Security card; immunizations; proof of residence; any court documents which may pertain to your child; and any medical orders.

All records have to be on file and immunizations updated before entering school in August.

Please call the school at 573-783-3388 (use elementary, ext. 1) for more information.