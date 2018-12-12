Pre K Paula Eftink class
Dear Santa,
I would like some toys to play with. Will you bring me a fire truck, please?
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I would like a toy and a present. I like PJ Mask toys.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dinosaur. I want a Peppa Pig Family Trailer with Peppa Pig, George, Daddy pig, and Mama pig. I want a toy bear that rocks. I want a toy kitchen, too. I was a little baby a long time ago.
Love, Tristyn
Dear Santa,
Happy Birthday, Could you bring me a Sunny Day toy?
Love, Kailey
Dear Santa,
I want rocky, Chase, and Zuma toys and I want to play with them. Thank you.
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
I was good. Can I have a toy? I would like a Paw Patrol toy. I want a Santa toy.
Love, Trenton
Dear Santa,
I want Batman toys. I won’t get out of my bed!
Love, Emerson
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the present. Bring me a teddy bear.
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur that moves his feet and ROARS and moves his neck.
Love, Weston
Mrs. Baker, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Would you bring me some toys. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a bow and arrow, horse riding lesson, place for my horse and a dirt bike.
Love, Kahlessi Clark
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like some toys for Christmas. Would you bring me train track, Hot Wheels cars, Big Bumble Bee toy, building set.
Love, Cassius Cooper
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Would you please bring me some Lego people, and a jacket to wear, dirt bike and a Stapler, some blocks.
Love, Nathaniel Cannon
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like you to bring me a toy gun and a bike.
Love, Brennen McCracken
Dear Santa,
I like some toys for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year. Would you bring bow and arrow, BB gun and knife.
Love, Brayden DeVault
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Santa would you bring me some toys, I would like toy kitchen, Legos, and gun.
Love, Vaida Nichols
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Would you bring me Slinkie, Bumble Bee, stapler, truck, phone.
Love, Colton Roedel
First grade Cheryl Whitener
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo srwa toy, and unicorn also a red unicorn and a pet snake, I also want toy Mashem.
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa,
Have you had a good day Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus? I want a JoJo toy doll, a phone, real live dog, a toy Unicorn, and a LOL New Series big golden ball.
Love, Alijah
Dear Santa,
I want a new Nabi and a new Scooby Doo and a laptop and a TV and a New bag and a XBOX 10 and a new dog.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you doing? For Christmas I would like a phone. Tablet, computer, backpack and bedroom.
Love, Teara DaVault
Dear Santa,
Hi, This is Maleah. What are you going to bring me for Christmas. I want a little baby puppy and a XBOX and baby. I love Santa Claus. I would also like a parrot.
Love, Maleah
Dear Santa,
Have you had a good day? I had a good day!! For Christmas I want a phone and a laptop and some cat toys and IPAD and a HDMI cord.
Love, Layne Jones and my cat Kiki
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Loud Gun, bouncy ball
Love, Jesse
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. Are you ready for Christmas. I want a JoJo Siwa everything and a puppy and a XBOX and XBOX games.
Love, Allie
Second Grade Ms. Faith, Lakes, Harris
Dear Santa,
How are you, and how are the reindeer? How cold is it up there? How long does it take you to get to town? Also, can you get me a PS4, a .22 pistol. Also, my mom a car to drive, and my dad a truck for work and me a grapple hook too.
Love, Sebastian Mills
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? How are the elves and how is the North Pole and how is the sled?
Can I have a ring for my mom and also for dad a puppy also a drone and also hoverboard and also a Baby Alive and also a cat that is black and white?
Love, Liberty Grace Cureton
Dear Santa,
I wish the reindeer a very Christmas. How are the elves doing? How is it to live in the North Pole? May I please have a drone this year? I want a brand new tablet.
Love, Ashton Hovis
Dear Santa,
I remember last year presents you gave me. I love them! I would like to talk to Mrs. Claus. But I want a hoverboard. I want to know what kind of cookies you like.
Love, Trynnity Matlock
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? Did the elves ride in the sleigh before? For Christmas, I would like a swing set. I would also like new paint. I still have the Minecraft book you gave me of how to build stuff. I love it! Even though I need to move my chest to get to it. Thank you for all of my presents you gave me last year.
Love, Brynn Miller
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a .22? Can you give me a hoverboard? Can you give me a fone? How are the elves? How are the Reindeer?
Love, Hayden Hays
M-z 3rd grade Mrs. Makesha Rhodes
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? I would like a Hoverboard, laptop. IPAD, Trouble Game, and IPhone 10. Thank you for everything you have done for all these years. I bet you make everyone so happy.
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
I do not want a lot of stuff I just want my dear PaPa back and to have a nice Christmas with my family. And a Elf on the Shelf
Love, Tristain Hays
Dear Santa,
I want to have an IPAD, Iphone, to spend time with my family, nerf gun, tablet.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I have a Hoverboard and spend time with my family. Thank you for everything. P.S. Love you
Love, Josie Whitener
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I want makeup, a prayer journal, paint, a puppy, and a phone. That is all I want for Christmas and one more thing, I want my family to be together. Thank you. That is all I wish for Christmas.
Love, Katie McDowell
Dear Santa,
How are Bob, Sprinkels and Rose? I have a surprise for you on Christmas! I would like, but you don’t have to give me because I really just want to be with my family on Christmas, but I would like some film for my camera please. I am so excited because it will be the first time I ever celebrate Christmas with Devin’s family! I can’t wait!
Love, Jayden Francis
Dear Santa,
I would like to spend time with my family and I would like to have one toy for Chrismas. I would like Googly eyes game for me and my mom to play or me and my dad can play.
Love, Addison Galloway
Dear Santa,
Santa I hope you and your elves are having a good time. Santa I know you are magic so can I please have a dash cam, a Nerf Mega Thunder hauls, and an Electric Scooter. Santa that is all I want. I hope you have a good time.
Love, Ayden Hanks
Dear Santa,
Hello. I would like to see Paris for my Christmas present and pompoms and cheer stuff. I would like my family to be happy. Also, my dad to get better And that Jesus has a great Birthday!! Thank you Santa!
Love, Raehlynn Jud-Nichols
Dear Santa,
I’s like fishing bait, Iphone 10, Play Station, Nintendo Switch, Jlab Neon Wireless Headphones, and spending time with my family and friends! Thank you!
Love, Kolby Stafford
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs. Claus been? Does Chippy miss me? Because I miss him. I only want my family and friends to be happy. Do the reindeer like carrots? Because I want to give the reindeer some food too. What do you want for Christmas?
Love, Ariah
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’m not asking a lot. I want love from my family, and I want a Samsung phone.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I wish for a new Ipad, Lego Sand, happiness and a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch charger and Love for family.
Love, Gioranni Uribe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Spy Drone, a Hoverboard, a new pair of pants please. I really want a Really Rad Robot and a house.
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good I would like a Hoverboard, my family to be happy, A Wrapple, A Cool Camero. That is all I ask for, can’t wait till Christmas.
Love, Hailey Westmoreland
