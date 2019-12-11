Pre-K -Teacher Paula Eftink
Dear Santa,
I love you. I love you very much. Will you bring me a water gun for Christmas? And new shoes? Can you bring me two water guns for Bella and me? I love you, Santa.
Love, Jaxon Hoover
Dear Santa,
Please Bring me a blue dinosaur that I can play with. Can I have a toy reindeer? I want a Paw Patrol tent to Ryleigh and the PJ Mask tent for me.
Love, Ayden Blake
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a rainbow ball that you can kick. Will you bring me a car with a track with a loop. I want new markers and colored pencils. I need a new pig. If you bring all those presents, I'll be so happy.
Love, Samuel Cannon
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me dolls for Christmas? And a purple ball?
Love, Ryleigh Blake
Dear Santa,
I'm going to read you a book. I would like to put you a movie on. Will you let me eat one of your cookies? Will you get me a remote controller with a red boat and a green boat?
Love, Rodney Cooper
Dear Santa,
I would like to hug you. I would like a Shimmer and Shine World, Shimmer and Shine dolls and a Leah doll.
Love, Ember McCain
Dear Santa,
Santa, please bring me a Elsa castle. I love you, Santa, for being nice to me. Thank you, Santa. I'll be nice for you. I'll see the lights for you and drink your hot cocoa. Thank you.
Love, Rayni Dulworth
Dear Santa,
I would maybe like Angry Birds and I could maybe like some Marvel Superhero figurines. I want a Spiderman tower. I want another kitty cat cuddly toy. I want Legos, too.
Love, Weston Long
Dear Santa,
I want to get a Nintendo Switch 2 and what about a remote control car? That's all I want.
Love, Emerson Mayhew
Dear Santa,
I want a toy Paw Patrol with a helicopter. I want a remote control car and some batteries. I want some sand and I want some binoculars.
Love, Trenton Clifton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me toys.
Love, Bryce Hanks
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles and I want roller skates. I need new Ninja Turtle light-up shoes. I need a barbeque grill to go outside and toy toast to cook. I want a chewy dog toy for a puppy that comes to my house. Bring Ms. Susan money dollars.
Love, Liam Wagner
Kindergarten-Teacher Stephanie Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house and a hoverboard. I would also like a bird house kit and a remote control monster truck. I have been really good this year. I hope you have a good flight. Merry Christmas!
Love, Vaida Elizabeth Nichols
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control monster truck. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I will leave your reindeer some apples. I'm not sure, but I think I've been a pretty good boy this year. I have listened to my mom and dad and I haven't fought too much with my brothers.
Love, Jenson Dees
Dear Santa,
I would like a real baby doll that walks and talks like me. I would also like a nice dog. I have been good this year and made good grades in school. I have been nice to my mommy and daddy. Merry Christmas and please give the reindeer a snack!
Love, Kailey Sue Clifton
Dear Santa,
I want a cute dog which is going to be small. I also want a cell phone. I have been very good this year. I have listened to my mom and dad. I want a real baby doll that walks and talks and closes its eyes when it goes to sleep. Please eat the cookies and give the reindeer some carrots. Merry Christmas!
Love, Skylar Robbins
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I would like a belt for Christmas. I hope you have a great trip! I would like for my belt to be a brown country belt with sparkles. I hope you eat my chocolate chip cookies and give the carrots I left to your reindeer. Hope you have a very Merry Christmas!
Love, Elissa Lichtenegger
First Grade-Teacher Cheryl Whitener
Dear Santa,
How are you doing good this year for Christmas? Could you please bring me a BB gun, an electric dirt bike and a WWE set. Thank you so much!
Love, Bobby J. Davis
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year for Christmas could you please bring my a titanic toys, Hot Wheel race track and minecraft blocks. Thank you so much!
Love, Cassius Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year for Christmas, could you please bring me: a giant RC Polaris, and RC Plane and a dirt bike. Thank you so much!
Love, Andrew Wagganer
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year for Christmas could you please bring me: a luxury car phone, a shelf with makeup and with people. Thank you so much!
Love, London Secrest
Dear Santa,
How are you? I we u to tovabee these for Christmes. Cars? Monster trucks jam thank you.
Love, Kelly Wagganer
Second Grade-Teacher Faith Lakies Harris
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are good. How is Rudolph? This year can I please have a new baby puppy? And how is Mrs. Claus? I hope she is good too. Can I even have a computer and a new tablet too? How are the other reindeers? I hope they are good.
Love, Maleah Andrews
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? How is Mrs. Clause? May I have a cop suit with real hand cuffs, a phone, a b.b. gun, a air rifle, and a golden hover board? How is the snow down there. Can I also have a spy kit with a watch?
Love, Carson Collier
Dear Santa,
Rmember last year when you had carrot cake. You mad a big mess! How are the raindeer doing Santa Claus and Miss Claus? I might give you carrot cake. and how is Mrs. Claus doing? Santa Claus don't forget I will want a hover board and a cop suit and a cop car and a hatchamel and the neck comes up. Thank you!
Love, Joclynn Collier
Dear Santa,
How is your wife? Is it very cold in the North Pole? I love Rudolph! If your workshop is ever broke just call me. I only want four things and they are a phone, a 22, a hover board and an xbox. PS Merry Christmas.
Love, Maxwell Ham
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph to day? Can you give Max Ham a wooden coin? I think it will be funny! Oh and can I please have a drone? Can I have a pair of slippers for my dad?
Love, Jesse Matlock
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa so much! Is there going to be snow on Christmas this year? I want to have the best Christmas ever, and can I have JoJo Siwa stuff and toys?
Love, Allie McDowell
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you having a good time in the North Pole? I hope you have a good Christmas! For Christmas can I a phone, an elf on a shelf, and a kitten? I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love, Layne Brooke Jones
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and Mrs. Claus? And are the raindeer doing good? Can you get my dad a massaging chair. Can you me a collection of Goosebumps books? And can I have lights that can change colors and stick to stuff? and the game called Dead by Daylight?
Love, Arabella Rae Kopplin
Dear Santa,
I love you and your toys are good! Why do you check your list twice Santa? And why are you the present man? I want a doll house, a doll, and a stuffed doll too. How are the workshop and the eleves? Is Mrs. Clous doing okay? Are her cookies good too? I love the North Pole because the snow is falling.
Love, Audrey Wagganer
Third Grade-Teacher Mckesha Rhodes
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. My name is Sebatian. How are you and your reindeer? I want to know if you can take my list. You are a really nice person and I always wanted these. So here's my list: Iphone 6s plus, Rainbow Six Siege, and Katonas. Thank you so much!
Love, Sebastian Mills
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How is it going in the snow? Is it cold? The two things that I want for Christmas is the Captain Galaxy profile and a Fuzzy Wubble. I don't want very many things. I am writing this for joy. I am very excited for Christmas. I don't know why people write Christmas with an X. I like everything about Christmas and my favorite thing about Christmas is the Christmas music. I LOVE Christmas. Bye!
Love, Brynn Miller
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? This is what I want a for Christmas! An electric guitar, a virtual reality headset, and playstation. I would like on of these for Christmas please.
Love, Ashton Hovis
Dear Santa,
I would like to know if the reindeer are doing well? How is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer? I would like to know if I could get a Christmas present? I would like a phone, leotard and a pop socket for my phone, if you will get me one of these I will be thankful.
Love, Trynity Matlock
Dear Santa,
How are the elves at the North Pole? Are they ok? May I get a phone, hooverboard, and a PS4 so I can play Fortnight with my brother please and thank you!
Love, Hayden Hays
