Martinez bombs again in what might have been his last start for Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Martinez, who had been insistent on being a starter in 2020 after finishing the previous two years as the Cardinals’ closer, has made five starts this season. One came before the righthander was low-bridged by COVID-19 and the other four have come post-virus. But will there be any more starts for him with the Cardinals? Ever?
The final one of this season, and perhaps of his career with the club, came Wednesday night in a 12-3 thrashing by the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals lost four of Martinez’s five starts this year and the five innings he lasted Wednesday marked his longest start of the season, in which he had had three outings of 3 2/3 innings and one of four innings.
But it was both his worst statistically and physically. With the assistance of a three-run homer surrendered by Seth Elledge in the sixth, Martinez allowed eight earned runs in five innings. The Cardinals were hoping to get him through one more inning but, after a pitch to Franchy Cordero with nobody out in the sixth, Martinez grabbed his left side, catcher Yadier Molina motioned to the dugout and Martinez’s night was over. The report from the training room was that Martinez, who turned 29 three days ago, had suffered a left mid-back strain.
“That’s the best I can give you,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We haven’t done imaging yet, so we’ll know more (on Thursday).”
Martinez would have been on tap to pitch in a potential makeup doubleheader in Detroit on Monday, but Shildt said, “It’s definitely hard to imagine (Martinez pitching in the) regular season with four days left.”
More likely, Martinez will be positioned on the trading block this offseason as the front office may have exhausted its patience with the two-time All-Star.
Largely because of recurring arm problems, Martinez hasn’t won as a starter since July 7, 2018, when Royals manager Mike Matheny still was managing the Cardinals.
He would have moments when he seemed to be the Martinez of several years ago, and other times his stuff or location didn’t measure up. In the spring, he had earned the starting job but had a mediocre start at Minnesota on July 28 — and then got sick.
“He had made the most of his opportunities to earn the spot,” said Shildt. “He just never got in the groove. You saw glimpses of it. Carlos is a little bit of a rhythm pitcher. He gets that feel, gets that groove . . . and once he does, it’s like lights out.
“He’d show flashes of it. We’ve played really, really good defense this year (but) a couple of times he was a little bit of a victim of a non-play or a quirky play or just not making a play.
“I don’t want to alibi too much but he was compromised by some defensive things. But he ultimately was never able to get anything going with his pitches.”
As for Wednesday night, Shildt said he thought Martinez had good stuff but “a lot of balls in the middle of the plate.”
Cordero, formerly with San Diego, drove in a career-high five runs, including a three-run homer off Elledge and a solo shot off Kodi Whitley. As Martinez hadn’t won as a starter in two years, Cordero hadn’t homered in the majors in two years.
Salvador Perez, with a two-run homer and then a three-run homer off Martinez in the first three innings, also knocked in five.
