Martinez bombs again in what might have been his last start for Cardinals

Martinez would have been on tap to pitch in a potential makeup doubleheader in Detroit on Monday, but Shildt said, “It’s definitely hard to imagine (Martinez pitching in the) regular season with four days left.”

More likely, Martinez will be positioned on the trading block this offseason as the front office may have exhausted its patience with the two-time All-Star.

Largely because of recurring arm problems, Martinez hasn’t won as a starter since July 7, 2018, when Royals manager Mike Matheny still was managing the Cardinals.

He would have moments when he seemed to be the Martinez of several years ago, and other times his stuff or location didn’t measure up. In the spring, he had earned the starting job but had a mediocre start at Minnesota on July 28 — and then got sick.

“He had made the most of his opportunities to earn the spot,” said Shildt. “He just never got in the groove. You saw glimpses of it. Carlos is a little bit of a rhythm pitcher. He gets that feel, gets that groove . . . and once he does, it’s like lights out.

“He’d show flashes of it. We’ve played really, really good defense this year (but) a couple of times he was a little bit of a victim of a non-play or a quirky play or just not making a play.