Martinez continues early run of spring clunkers for Cardinals starters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three pitches into the game and the first inning started to go sideways on Carlos Martinez, and by the time he threw his 21st it had veered into the same trouble experienced early this spring by several other Cardinals starters.

That’s the company he is competing to keep this spring.

And that might explain how Martinez could enter his first appearance of spring training with his fastest stuff at his fingertips and have an outing come unwound even faster.

“You can want something really badly,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s clearly into the competition. The warmup was good. He walked to the ballpark really focused. Some counts got swung to not a favorable place. His stuff was good. First time out of spring training, so I think we can be encouraged by how the ball was coming out of his hand.”

Before he threw his first pitch, Martinez allowed a double, lost his grip and hit a batter, and misfired on a pickoff throw to second base. He would ultimately allow six runs Thursday night and get three outs in a forgettable dud for the Cardinals that they lost, 14-0, to Houston at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Martinez needed 38 pitches to get through almost two innings of work while walking three, hitting the one, and not striking out a batter.