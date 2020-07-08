Martinez finally cleared to join Cards

Martinez threw a bullpen session for his coaches Tuesday night, and they’ll use that to gauge when he’ll be ready to face hitters. It will be Thursday at the earliest, though possibly Friday if they want to have him go through another eye test. The weekend Martinez spent waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test delayed his throwing schedule and forced a rewrite of the team’s schedule. An intrasquad game planned for Wednesday has been pushed back to Thursday, and Monday’s scheduled off day may not be, spending on weather.

The Cardinals were not alone as the Giants canceled workouts Tuesday and the Cubs delayed theirs because of issues each had getting prompt results on tests. Twice Mozeliak said it was not wise to “point fingers,” but the frustration from coaches, players, and management was clear. This has to be fixed, swiftly. What happens if the same hiccups come after games have started? It was just one more example of an “awkward high-five elbow bump.” Nothing is normal, not even going up to pick up a bat for a hitter.

With no batkids to retrieve the bat, Shildt did that once during the live BP Tuesday and dutifully followed virus protocols by lifting it and carrying it without ever touching it. He used his feet to lever the bat’s handle off the ground and into an angle so that in one move he could wrap a hand in his shirttail and grab the bat’s knob.