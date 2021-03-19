Martinez not sharp nor is Cards' defense in 8-5 loss to Mets

But third baseman Mendoza made a high throw that cost the Cardinals a run in the eighth. Nogowski hit as the potential tying run in the ninth but lined out. The Cardinals' record dropped to 6-6-4.

Shildt said Martinez got behind in too many counts--Martinez is trying to incorporate a two-seam fastball more into his mix. "You've got to be little more consistent with it," Shildt said. "There are enough other pitches in his repertoire that he can pitch with that would allow him not to have that.

"He's got a really 'plus' changeup and a slider that's an effective pitch. He's got a lot of life (to his pitches). He's got to figure out how to corral it."

In short, Shildt said, "It was not our cleanest day defensively and he didn't help himself on some counts. Overall, it could have been better and it could have been a little cleaner for him."

O'Neill only starting OF to really produce

This was an outfielders’ day for the Cardinals’ lineup, meaning that Tyler O’Neill, Bader and Carlson all were in the lineup behind Martinez while the regular infield, except for third baseman Nolan Arenado, remained behind in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ spring training base.