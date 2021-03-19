Martinez not sharp nor is Cards' defense in 8-5 loss to Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. —The St. Louis Cardinals have played well through most of their first 16 spring training games but Friday's fray with the New York Mets was not one of them in an 8-5 loss to the Mets.
Starter Carlos Martinez wasn't sharp and wasn't able to finish the first inning although he returned to pitch into the fourth. He didn't get a lot of help either from his defense or the wind blowing to right field.
The defense, normally solid, was a little loose as right fielder Dylan Carlson and center fielder Harrison Bader failed to flag down a fly ball that became a double. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa, after fielding a ground ball, slipped and threw late and off-line to the plate as a run scored. A grounder scooted under the glove of first baseman John Nogowski. Bader did make a sliding catch to take a hit away from Kevin Pillar later in the game.
And the Cardinals had only one tainted hit, by Nogowski, through five innings as they trailed 7-0, four of the runs courtesy of a grand slam by new acquisition Francisco Lindor off Tommy Parsons, who was scored on for the first time all spring. Martinez, who did not necessarily agree with umpire David Rackley's interpretation of the strike zone, allowed five of the runs.
But the Cardinals rallied for three runs in the sixth on pinch hitter Max Moroff's two-run homer and a run-scoring double by another reserve infielder, Evan Mendoza. Scott Hurst sent a two-run homer into the jetstream in right in the eighth to bring the Cardinals closer at 7-5.
But third baseman Mendoza made a high throw that cost the Cardinals a run in the eighth. Nogowski hit as the potential tying run in the ninth but lined out. The Cardinals' record dropped to 6-6-4.
Shildt said Martinez got behind in too many counts--Martinez is trying to incorporate a two-seam fastball more into his mix. "You've got to be little more consistent with it," Shildt said. "There are enough other pitches in his repertoire that he can pitch with that would allow him not to have that.
"He's got a really 'plus' changeup and a slider that's an effective pitch. He's got a lot of life (to his pitches). He's got to figure out how to corral it."
In short, Shildt said, "It was not our cleanest day defensively and he didn't help himself on some counts. Overall, it could have been better and it could have been a little cleaner for him."
O'Neill only starting OF to really produce
This was an outfielders’ day for the Cardinals’ lineup, meaning that Tyler O’Neill, Bader and Carlson all were in the lineup behind Martinez while the regular infield, except for third baseman Nolan Arenado, remained behind in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ spring training base.
The outfield’s production, or lack of same, has been a big topic ever since Marcell Ozuna left before last season. O’Neill has been the only one of the three to break out this spring as he has been the Cardinals’ top hitter at .481 on 13 for 30 (.433).
Bader, who missed a week with forearm soreness, is at .130 and Carlson at .207 although Shildt said he saw progress from both and Carlson hit ball hard on Friday in a 1-for-3 day.
Carlson, thought of as a top-of-the-lineup hitter when spring began, has been hitting down in the lineup most of the spring with Paul Goldschmidt moved up to second behind Tommy Edman. Shildt said, “I don’t know where Dylan’s going to end up hitting but he’s a guy who could hit about anywhere, which means we have the strength of a good offensive club.”
Carlson batted second ahead of Arenado on Friday, with Bader sixth. Andrew Knizner handled Martinez for the first time.
This was the Cardinals’ third and final game here this spring against the Mets and Martinez started all of them. In seven innings over the two previous starts, he has given up two runs and seven hits in seven innings, walking three and striking out six.
Relievers Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos each worked a scoreless inning Friday and young lefthander Matthew Liberatore, in his second inning, allowed an unearned run after a clean first inning.
Staff ace Jack Flaherty, who will get the opener in Cincinnati on April 1, next will start on Monday at Jupiter against Miami. John Gant will face Houston in Jupiter on Saturday before an off day.