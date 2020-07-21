Martinez seizes ‘reward’ and returns to Cardinals rotation; Kim will be the closer

“Tremendous focus,” Shildt said. “He had almost as good of focus as anybody in camp. Irrespective of where you thought a drill was a little more mundane — PFP (pitcher’s fielding practice), bunting — of course that is now gone by the wayside. His side (sessions) — he had focus to every pitch he threw. And then the results bore witness in spring training. His recovery from what he did was really good. He was able to recover. He was able to build up. He was really intentional about what his work looked like in the weight room, what it looked like in the training room. To be able to recover better, to be able to take care of the load that we expect a starter to have.”