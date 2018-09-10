DETROIT — Carlos Martinez gained his first save in four years Wednesday in Washington. On Sunday, he earned his second of the week in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers and was ordained as the new closer by Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, with Bud Norris moved to a to-be-determined role in the back end of the bullpen.
Former staff ace Martinez, who has been shifted out of the rotation because of his periodic arm problems this season, is in the spotlight again.
“He loves it,” said first baseman Matt Carpenter. “He’s happy to be back.”
Norris had blown a save and suffered two losses in his past three outings, including wild-pitching home the winning run in the ninth Saturday. After Martinez had retired the Tigers in order in the ninth Sunday, Shildt said, “I think you can expect Carlos to get ... the ninth inning right now and Bud reshuffled.”
Before his poor week, Norris had had 28 saves in 32 opportunities and Shildt said he and pitching coach Mike Maddux had praised that effort in a meeting they had before the game.
“He was a real pro,” said Shildt. “He knows he can get outs and throw some zeroes up there and he’ll do it when he’s called upon. He’s accepted the role first-class. But it looks like it’s Carlos right now.”
Shildt also spoke to Martinez before the game. “He got a nice smile on his face,” said Shildt. “We feel good about what Carlos will bring ... we’ll get three outs and shake hands.”
The conversation with Norris was more difficult.
“This guy’s got 30 saves,” said Shildt. “We talked about consistency and he and (Jordan) Hicks have carried the mail for us for the first 4½ months of the season, more or less.
“It’s a tough game. It’s not for lack of effort. He just hasn’t been able to execute as much as he’d like the last couple of times out. We’ll get him in a spot where he can be a little comfortable. The good news is we have guys at the end of the game we can also trust. Hicks can do it. Carlos obviously is getting a chance to do it. And Dakota (Hudson) on the right day could do it. (Dominic) Leone could do it and, obviously Bud.”
Norris said he understood the move.
“I haven’t been good my last three times out. I’m here to help this team win games,” said Norris, who had given up six runs, five of them earned, and six walks in 1 2/3 innings after saving eight games in August.
Norris, who seized the ninth inning after Greg Holland struggled, said he had no physical limitations although acknowledging a hip issue.
“It’s been bothering me for three months,” said the 33-year-old. “But that’s not an excuse why I didn’t get out of the last three games.
“We all have aches and bruises. It comes with the territory.”
Martinez, who has had oblique and arm issues for a good part of the season, came back as a reliever his last time off the disabled list because he didn’t think he was strong enough to work starters’ innings, and Shildt and Maddux agreed he could help in the bullpen.
“I need to say I’m excited to help the team from the bullpen,” Martinez said. “I’m just going to prepare my mind for everything, for everywhere they would put me.”
This might require Martinez pitching on back-to-back days, which he has done a couple of times. He said he could even go three in a row “if I feel good.
“Right now I feel good. If I need an extra day, I just tell Mike,” said Martinez.
