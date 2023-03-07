JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz, who made his first “start” of the spring in a simulated game on the back field at the Cardinals’ complex, looked dominant in his three-inning outing against the Houston Astros at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Matz pitched in relief of starter Jack Flaherty, and Matz held the Astros without a hit or a walk and got through three innings on just 39 pitches (27 strikes).

Matz, the lone member of the projected starting rotation under contract past this season, showed off a fastball that reached 95 miles per hour and complemented that heater with a curveball and changeup. He got batters to swing and miss on all three of his offerings.

“I was happy with it,” Matz said of the outing. “I was happy with the execution of pitches. I was able to get some outs. We’re not always focused on results at this point. You really want to (focus on) stuff you’re working on. I was happy, really, with everything.”

One of the main focuses Matz had for this outing was to command his fastball inside against right-handed hitters and outside against left-handed hitters. He also wanted to work on his changeup, which he threw nine times.

Matz also said catcher Willson Contreras made an observation that helped him make an adjustment with his curveball. The two worked together as a battery for the first time in a game setting. Matz said he didn’t shake off a single pitch Contereras called.

Last season, Matz made 15 appearances (10 starts) and only pitched 48 innings. He went 5-3 with a 5.25 ERA. Injuries largely derailed his first season with the Cardinals.

Matz focused on staying healthy and working “smarter” this offseason, and he has noticed a slight increase in velocity early in camp.

“I took a little approach to the offseason this year, but I feel strong,” Matz said. “I feel the strongest I ever have in my career.”

Carlson close to returning to field

Outfielder Dylan Carlson served as the Cardinals’ designated hitter on Monday, but he could return from his bout of arm fatigue/discomfort this week.

Carlson hadn’t played in a Grapefruit League game since Thursday, but he went one for two with a home run, a walk and two RBIs on Monday. His walk came with the bases loaded as part of a six-run second inning for the Cardinals.

A 24-year-old switch hitter from Elk Grove, California, Carlson started 109 games in the outfield for the Cardinals in last season. He made 62 of those starts in center field.

However, the Cardinals came into camp with multiple candidates vying for time in the outfield. The three incumbents in the outfield are Tyler O’Neill, Lars Nootbaar and Carlson.

Top prospect Jordan Walker’s outstanding performance early this spring has put him firmly in the middle of the discussion, and the Cardinals also have Juan Yepez and Moises Gomez as outfield options.

A Winn-ing personality

Prospect Masyn Winn, ranked by Baseball America as the 48th-best overall prospect in the minors, started at shortstop and batted leadoff on Monday. He went 0 for two with a pair of walks and scored a run against the Astros in the Cards’ 7-1 victory.

The 20-year-old Texas native has one of the best arms of any position player in the sport. He uncorked a throw with a velocity of 99 miles per hour while throwing across the diamond in a recent game.

Offensively, he’s shown flashes of being even better this year than he’d been thus far in the minors. He entered Monday the day having gone six for 13 (.462) with a pair of stolen bases and three runs scored this spring.

“His personality lends itself well to this game,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said before the game. “You need a lot of confidence and a little bit of ‘I don’t care what people think’ in that mix. He has both of those.”