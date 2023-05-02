Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to stress the importance of safe boating and make the public aware of National Safe Boating Week, which takes place May 20-26, 2023. National Safe Boating Week is purposefully scheduled just prior to Memorial Day weekend, which many people consider the kickoff to the boating season.

Boaters are encouraged to make time for a thorough inspection of their boat prior to taking it out on the water this boating season. Weather, time, and other elements may affect the readiness of your boat. The Patrol’s marine operations troopers are available to inspect the required equipment on your boat, at your request, to make sure you’re in compliance with state law. To help facilitate these inspections, marine operations troopers will be at the following locations on May 20, 2023 (unless otherwise noted):