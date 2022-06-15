 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May Yard of the Month

  • 0
Community Beautification Committee May Yard of the Month

Richard and Pat Shoemaker were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the May Yard of the Month in Ward II. The June Yard of the Month will be from Ward III in Fredericktown. Voting will be held at the end of June on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page.

 Provided by Tessa Rehkop.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News