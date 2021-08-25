 Skip to main content
Mazes celebrate 50th Anniversary
Harry and Wanda Maze celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary, Aug. 22. The couple were married Aug. 22, 1971. Their friends and family wish them many more happy years to come.

