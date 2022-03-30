 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCCC Sports Complex Ribbon Cutting

MCCC Holds Ribbon Cutting For Sports Complex

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce heolds a Ribbon Cutting at the Madison County Sports Complex, April 26, prior to the City vs. County Softball Game. Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp and Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis cut the ceremonial ribbon.

 Victoria Kemper

