McGee ready to return to Cards next season after his COVID opt-out

Examining them individually, McGee began with Dylan Carlson, who will be 22 this week.

“He’s definitely an athlete,” McGee said. “He’s smart, he can run, he can throw and he works his butt off. He wants to be good all-around and he will be, because he works at it.”

Carlson has been more of a corner outfielder for most of his time with the Cardinals and in the minors but McGee said Carlson could play center, too.

“He can handle any outfield position,” McGee said. “His defensive game has picked up. He started focusing a little more on that side of the ball during batting practice.”

McGee said that current Cardinals coaches Pop Warner and Stubby Clapp had seen Carlson in the minors “and they said he was a good outfielder when they had him, that the guy had everything you want — speed, arm and athleticism.”

Tyler O’Neill batted only .173 but made as many good plays as, or perhaps more than, anybody else in the outfield this season in left field.

“He looked really good,” McGee said. “The only question mark I have is the throwing. We’ve just got to get more consistency with the throwing. But how do you do that when you can’t really work at it, with the schedule that they had?