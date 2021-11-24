 Skip to main content
MCRSP donates to Madison County Caring Council

MCRSP Donates To Madison County Caring Council

One half of the proceeds from the recent Madison County Retired School Personnel Trivia Night was presented to the Madison County Caring Council at the MCRSP meeting, November 18. Accepting the $550 check was Dean Stevens, Director of Madison County Emergency Management. Pictured are those who worked with the trivia event along with MCRSP officers. From left, front row, LeeAnne Vest, Cherilyn Stephens, Kathy Stearley, Kim Steska, and Dave Stevens, back row, Bill Durham, Gayla Singleton, Dean Stevens, Christy Johnson, and Pat Gipson.

 Provided by MCRSP

