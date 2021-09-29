MDC Cape Nature Center gets spooky with Trek N’ Treat event, much more in October

Discover nature this month with Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free event lineup featuring a few programs on bizarre plants, a feeding frenzy, fall scavenger hunt, a creature feature on turkey vulture, and a special Trek N’ Treat event

• Nature Center at Night: Show Me Strange Plants | 6 – 7 p.m., Oct. 1 at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

A carnivorous swamp monster, exploding seed bombs, and vampires that suck the life from the forest around them makes one thing clear: Missouri is home to some unusual plants. Join MDC staff for a fun look at the peculiar ways that some of the state’s flora make a living. While this program is open to all ages, it is for ages 12 and older. This program is part of MDC’s Nature Center at Night series. The Cape Nature Center, including the Nature Shop, will stay open until 7 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, with a special program during that time.

• Native Plant Fall Sale | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oct. 2 at Cape Girardeau Nature Center