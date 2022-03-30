MDC Cape Nature Center to host Froggy Friday April 1

Hop to the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for a celebration of all things amphibian during Froggy Friday on April 1, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This free family event includes activities, crafts, displays and hourly frog-call presentations and hikes. It’s your chance to see live frogs and other amphibians on display at the nature center, make a froggy craft, or play a froggy game.

Registration is not required. Frog hikes will include locations accessible to strollers. All ages and groups are welcome. In the event of heavy rains, outdoor activities will be cancelled.

Froggy Friday is part of Cape Nature Center’s Nature Center at Night series. Cape Nature Center, including the Nature Shop, will stay open until 7 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, with a special program during that time.

“This is an excellent opportunity to discover nature through the many amazing and unique frogs that reside in Missouri and the important roles they play,” said Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky.

The American bullfrog is Missouri’s largest frog. This common species is easy to hear on warm nights when the males call a deep, sonorous “jug-a-rum, jug-a-rum” that can be heard from half a mile away. The green frog looks like a bullfrog but is smaller and has a ridge of skin along the sides of the back that is not found on bullfrogs. It’s also a game animal in Missouri.

“Many people hear frogs calling all spring into summer but often they have no idea that a frog measuring one to two inches is making that much racket,” said Prucinsky. “This event is an excellent way to gain more insight into the nature of frogs.”

Stay connected

To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to socially distance, and masks are recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include stay home if you’re sick, wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer, and be considerate of others.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

Learn more about Missouri’s frogs at mdc.mo.gov.

