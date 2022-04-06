MDC Cape Nature Center to host turkey hunting programs, Wildflower Walk in April

Discover nature in April with Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Hunting: Selecting and Fitting a Shotgun for Turkey Season (Virtual) | Monday, April 11, from 5 – 6 p.m.

Hunting: Responsible Turkey Hunting (Virtual) | Monday, April 11, from 6 - 7 p.m.

Discover Nature: Spring Awakening | Saturday, April 16, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Cape Nature Center

Little Acorns: Time for Toads! | Saturday, April 16, from 9 - 10 a.m. at Cape Nature Center

Little Acorns: Time for Toads! | Saturday, April 16, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Cape Nature Center

Little Acorns: Time for Toads! | Tuesday, April 19, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

Introduction to Trap Shooting | Tuesday, April 19, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Apple Creek Conservation Area

Introduction to Skeet Shooting | Tuesday, April 19, from 3 - 5 p.m. at Apple Creek Conservation Area

Wildflower Walk at Trail of Tears (Ride With Us) | Wednesday, April 27, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Cape Nature Center

Babes in the Woods: Need a Nest! | Saturday, April 30, from 9 - 9:30 a.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

Babes in the Woods: Need a Nest! | Saturday, April 30, from 10 - 10:30 a.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

Check out details for all of MDC’s free April events here. And be on the lookout for more programs to register for in May.

Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed here. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile here. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay connected

To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to socially distance, and masks are recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include stay home if you’re sick, wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer, and be considerate of others.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

