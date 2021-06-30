MDC encourages people to discover red, white, and blue in nature

With the Fourth-of-July weekend coming up, the Missouri Department of Conservation encourage people to look for red, white, and blue in nature through a holiday hike, bird watching, backyard fun, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

MDC offers some suggestions to get started finding red, white, and blue in nature:

• Red Royal Catchfly Flowers,

• Red Male Summer Tanagers,

• White Beard-Tongues or Foxgloves,

• White Great Egrets,

• Blue False Indigos, and

• Male Indigo Buntings.

Want more information on these and other Missouri plants and animals, including where to find them? Use the handy and helpful MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide.

Want to learn more about birds in Missouri? Check out GreatMissouriBirdingTrail.com for a list of the best-of-the-best places to birdwatch in Missouri, and more.