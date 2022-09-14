 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MDC encourages turkey hunters to submit fall feathers

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project which will improve the ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri.

Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the Archery Deer and Turkey Season or Fall Firearms Turkey Season can voluntarily submit feathers from their turkey at no cost.

Interested hunters are asked to retain a wing and 3-5 feathers from the breast after Telechecking their turkey. They will then be mailed a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost.

To receive a feather submission packet, hunters must register to participate at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers.

For more information on turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

