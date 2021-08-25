MDC reminds hunters dove season opens Sept. 1

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters that dove season in Missouri opens Sept. 1 and runs until Nov. 29. Seasons for other migratory birds run Sept. 1 through Nov. 9 for sora and Virginia rails, Sept. 1 through Dec. 16 for Wilson’s common snipe, and Oct. 15 through Nov. 28 for American woodcock.

Get details from MDC’s Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest for 2021 – 2022, available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/migratory-bird-waterfowl-hunting-digest.

Get more information on hunting doves and other game-bird species from MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species.

MDC notes that, due to flooding and wet weather over the previous months, some plantings on MDC dove management areas may not be fully mature for opening day. Some replanted fields might not be ready until later in the month. Check conditions of fields prior to Sept. 1. For a listing and details on MDC dove management areas, go online to mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/dove-management-areas.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s free MO Hunting app, available for download through Google Play or the App Store.

