MDC reports November firearms deer harvest ends with 187,967

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 187,967 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 13-23. Of the 187,967 deer harvested, 101,501 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks, and 70,031 were does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,144 deer harvested, Texas with 4,050, and Howell with 3,244. The Madison County total was 1,931.

Last year hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 96,298 being antlered bucks, 16,128 being button bucks, and 65,343 being does.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

MDC reported two firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with both being non-fatal and self-inflicted.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

Get more information about deer season and hunting regulations from MDC’s 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.