MDC thanks deer hunters for help with CWD sampling

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) thanks the many deer hunters who participated in its mandatory sampling efforts in 34 counties Nov. 13 and 14 to find cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in harvested deer. Thanks to hunter participation, MDC collected tissue samples of lymph nodes from more than 18,700 hunter-harvested deer for CWD testing.

CWD sampling consists of MDC staff cutting an incision across the throat of harvested deer to remove lymph nodes for testing. Lymph nodes in this area are one part of deer where CWD prions are concentrated. Tissue samples are sent to an independent lab for testing.

“We greatly appreciate the participation and support of the many thousands of hunters who presented their deer for CWD sampling during opening weekend,” said MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten. “Hunters play a very important role in MDC’s efforts to find and manage CWD in Missouri.”

According to MDC, the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season is the most popular two days for most deer hunters in Missouri. Hunters typically harvest between a quarter to a third of the state’s total annual deer harvest during those two days. Focusing on this key weekend gives MDC the best opportunity to collect the most tissue samples for CWD testing during a very concentrated time period.