MDC to briefly close Pickle Springs Natural Area

Due to an approved parking lot renovation project, the Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily close Pickle Springs Natural Area in Ste. Genevieve from July 12 – Aug. 20. The area is set to reopen Aug. 21.

The new design will help ease parking issues during peak usage times by doubling the number of available parking spaces. High peak usage has resulted in overflow parking along Dorlac Road, impacting private driveways, emergency vehicle passage, and local agriculture producers. Landowners adjacent to Pickle Springs Natural Area, and County Commissioners have also voiced similar concerns.

Construction will include a one-way road, that is 560 feet long and 20 feet wide that will loop around back to Dorlac Road. There will be 20 feet of angle parking spots every 12 feet on each side of the new parking area. The new lot will be north of the current parking area.

MDC Regional Administrator Tony Jaco said with public use of the area slated to decrease in July and August due to higher temperatures, “this was the best time frame to close the area.”