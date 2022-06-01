MDC to ‘shell-ebrate’ Missouri turtles virtually, in-person on June 4

The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting you to “shell-ebrate” one of the most common reptiles in the state during the program, Missouri Turtles, virtually from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and in-person from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 4 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Advance registration is recommended for the virtual program and can be completed at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184787.

Registration is not required for the in-person program.

“Whether they are basking on a log or slowly crossing your path, turtles are always a delight to see,” said MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce. “It will be a fun time of learning how to identify some of Missouri’s turtles, debunk some of the myths surrounding turtles, and meet some live turtles.”

These naturalist-led, virtual presentations are designed for ages six and older, but all are welcome.

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program earns a red wildlife bead.

Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://mdc.mo.gov/events. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 573-290-5218.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0