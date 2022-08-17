MDC: Waterfowl hunters may experience low water at Ten Mile Pond CA this fall

Waterfowl hunters and visitors this fall may experience abnormally low water at Missouri Department of Conservation’s Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area in Mississippi County.

“Unfortunately, we are suffering from aging infrastructure on the area that will hamper our pumping capabilities for the upcoming waterfowl season on some of our best wetland habitat,” said Mississippi Lowlands East District Supervisor Tim Kavan. “Coupling this with dry conditions and low water in other possible sources will result in reduced opportunities for our waterfowl hunters this season.”

When working as designed, three wells provide water to more than 700 acres of wetlands at Ten Mile Pond CA. But recently, two of the three wells typically used to flood the wetland pools have failed, leaving only one well operational for fall flooding, Kavan said.

Kavan said the system is not designed for operations with only one well. A large portion of the surface acres of water on the west side of the area could be directly impacted, he said.

“Our plan is to continue to update the public of the area status as waterfowl season nears,” Kavan said. “We will be adjusting our management strategies to focus on flooding the lower sites earlier than normal to help compensate for the reduced flooding capacity. Even then, the already drier than normal conditions will also require more water to saturate the soils than a typical year.”

Work is already underway to replace both wells in time for the 2023-2024 waterfowl season, but for this fall MDC is looking into using alternative methods to provide water to the area, such as pulling water from a nearby ditch. Kavan said staff will continue to investigate alternate ways to offer waterfowl hunting opportunities to the public and resting areas for migratory waterfowl this fall.

Heading into fall, Kavan recommends waterfowl hunters to scout wetland conditions and other area information beforehand, or by calling the area hotline at 573-649-2770 for updated information.

Find out more about Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area online here: Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).