MDHEWD pivots to COVID-19 recovery efforts to help Missouri workforce return strong

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Office of Workforce Development shifted focus beginning May 18, to help Missourians skill up and get back to work.

Members of the department have been assisting the Department of Labor with unemployment insurance claims for the past eight weeks, but staff is pivoting to recovery efforts for citizens and businesses as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan.

Job Center staff has returned to helping Missourians find meaningful employment, refresh their resumes, find training opportunities, and understand available benefits. They will also recruit for contact tracing, and other employment opportunities directly supporting Missouri’s COVID-19 response. As part of the department’s Return Strong recovery efforts, MDHEWD will highlight short-term training opportunities offered through Missouri’s higher education institutions.

“We want Missourians to enter the workforce better prepared and more skilled than when they left,” said Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Although we hope most layoffs are temporary, some will likely be permanent. Our team is ready to help Missourians take this opportunity to skill up, and get back to work.”