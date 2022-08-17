Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders.

The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m., Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

The Iron Riders were a unit of black soldiers who were part of a U.S. Army experiment which had soldiers mounted on steel-framed bicycles instead of horses. As part of the test, the Iron Riders rode their bicycles an astounding 1,900 miles on unpaved roads and trails from Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis in the late 1800s.

Smith became interested in the fascinating story during a history class. Now he reenacts the soldiers and interprets their amazing feats of endurance and perseverance in completing their assignment.

For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.