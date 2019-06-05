Members enjoyed Black River Electric Cooperative’s 81st Annual Meeting, Saturday, at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School gym.
Great entertainment from The Primitive Quartet and two big prize drawings delighted the crowd of approximately 1,200 people. Members also took advantage of free health screenings and delicious refreshments. Many members enjoyed a virtual reality tour of the Thomas Hill Energy Center.
General Manager John Singleton reported on the cooperative’s activities during the last year, including the co-op’s solid financial condition. Singleton also reported that the Board of Directors has announced a capital credit return of $1,020,000. This is the 42nd consecutive year the member-owned, not for profit cooperative has returned credits to its members. In all, more than $24,000,000 has been returned to members during that span.
Members re-elected Mark Bollinger, Scopus and Robert Graham, Fredericktown and elected Jim Scaggs, Annapolis, to serve three year terms on the cooperative’s Board of Directors. Larry Tesreau of Fredericktown won the $500 Grand Prize Drawing held at the conclusion of the meeting.
BREC would like to thank everyone who attended the 81st Annual Meeting.
BREC is a member-owned, not for profit electric utility serving more than 24,000 members in ten southeast Missouri counties.
