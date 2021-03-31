Get 15% off this dazzling family virtual event: Cirque-tacular Family Circus Show - Spring-A-Ding-Ding!

Brianna, a charming and curious girl, hops into an 'adventure-through-the-seasons' in Spring-A-Ding-DING! During her search for the elusive butterfly that her grandmother says will usher in the next season, Briana encounters a host of adorable woodland characters and their comical antics. Portrayed through charming clowning, dance, and can't-believe-your-eyes circus specialty acts, audiences of all ages will delight as the glory of the spring season unfolds.

NOTE: Originally performed Off-Broadway in NYC, this live airing is hosted live (in the chat) by a member from the original cast at the date and time for which you are purchasing a ticket. Audience members may ask questions of the performer or simply enjoy the fun facts they share during the live airing of the pre-recorded original Off-Broadway production. At the conclusion of the live airing, Video-on-demand re-airing may be accessed through the original link for viewers who wish to revisit the characters again and again.