Save 30% on The Escape Game Unlocked - Digital Experience!

TEG Unlocked is a virtual escape room experience that you can play anywhere on any device. Use digital evidence and an online dashboard to complete your mission.



FAQs:

● Internet access is required to play.

● The game is not timed and if you get stuck, each adventure has a built-in hint guide available at all times.

● TEG Unlocked can be played by yourself or with a group of friends! Recommended for 1 - 4 players.

● Due to the challenging nature of the puzzles, TEG Unlocked is recommended for ages 12 and up, but is appropriate for all ages.



TEG Unlocked: The Heist - Vol. 1: Chasing Hahn: Work as a secret agent to thwart the infamous art curator and suspected art thief, Vincent Hahn. You’ll need to uncover his true identity, connect him to a crime, and work with the International Police to finally exact justice. With the help of your Intelligence Agent, you’ll need to stop Hahn before another masterpiece goes missing.



TEG Unlocked: The Heist - Vol. 2: The Silk Road: Vincent Hahn just barely escaped, but Intel has noticed some suspicious activity in Hong Kong. According to reports, Hahn is dealing with artifacts related to the Silk Road. Your mission is to go there, find Hahn, and capture him before he can get away.