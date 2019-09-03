Worlds of Fun Amusement Park - Save up to 45%!

Worlds of Fun amusement park offers something for everyone with countless family rides, thrill rides – including 7 world-class roller coasters, children’s area, and live shows. Families can spend the perfect day together in Worlds of Fun visiting Planet Snoopy, a themed children’s area featuring Snoopy and the entire Peanuts® gang.
What’s happening this Fall:
The Great Pumpkin Fest
Saturdays & Sundays, Sept. 15 - Oct. 27
Join us at Worlds of Fun for the ultimate fall festival - The Great Pumpkin Fest! This family-friendly event is all treats and no tricks and features special Halloween-themed activities for kids plus PEANUTS-themed rides and attractions in Planet Snoopy!
Halloween Haunt
As darkness falls, fear rises when the Overlord calls his army to transform the park into Halloween Haunt. Experience the thrills of your favorite rides and the chills of Extreme Haunts as you navigate the fog-filled midways where over 400 monsters lurk to feed off your screams. All you fear is here select nights in the Fall.
*Not recommended for children under 14.
