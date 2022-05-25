Memorial Day services planned at cemeteries, courthouse

Farmington VFW Post 5896, along with Farmington American Legion Post 416 and Farmington High School JROTC will spend Memorial Day, May 30, honoring fallen comrades at local cemeteries.

Memorial Day services will commence at 6:45 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on St. Genevieve Avenue. Special observances will also be held at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Francois County War Memorial, located at the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington.

The following is a listing of the cemeteries and times that memorial services will be held:

Odd Fellows, St. Genevieve Avenue, 6:45 a.m.; Lutheran, Highway 32, 7 a.m.; Hill View Memorial Gardens, 7:15 a.m.; Copenhagen, 7:30 a.m.; William Murphy, Old Fredericktown Road, 7:45 a.m.; Knights of Pythius, Highway H, 8:10 a.m.; Masonic, South Henry St., 8:20 a.m.; Old Calvary, South Henry St., 8:20 a.m.; Pleasant Hill, Highway AA, 9 a.m.; Libertyville, 9:30 a.m.; Knob Lick, 9:50 a.m.; Pendleton, Doe Run, 10:20 a.m.; IOOF Masonic, Doe Run, 10:30 a.m.; Alexander, Parkland Hospital, 10:55 a.m.; Park View, Weber Road, 11:30 a.m.; Three Rivers, 11:50 a.m.; Masonic, Colony Church Road, 12:10 p.m.; Courthouse Memorial, 12:30 p.m.; VFW Post 5896, 12:45 p.m.

VFW Post 5896, Farmington American Legion Post 416 and the Farmington High School JROTC has extended an invitation to community residents to attend these services and pay tribute to their fallen comrades, some who have given their lives as the price of America’s freedom.

Also, all veteran organizations are invited to attend the Memorial Day ceremonies at the St. Francois County Courthouse to place a wreath at the Veterans Memorial Wall.

