Men at Home on the Range!

Men who cook have come a long way from the old chuck wagon skillet over a campfire on the open range. A lot of men now enjoy cooking on a stove as well as the barbecue grill. Since society has become mostly families with two-working members, the men have stepped forward to take their turn rattling those pots and pans—and do a great job. Although many men never use a recipe and just cook by instinct or what’s handy, several of our local men have agreed to share their favorite recipes or jotted down the ingredients they use in their best dishes. Men often revert back to the beginnings of preparing food and still prefer cooking on a grill or campfire, but all of them are definitely at home on the range. Try some of their tasty dishes and enjoy!