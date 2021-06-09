Men at Home on the Range!
Men who cook have come a long way from the old chuck wagon skillet over a campfire on the open range. A lot of men now enjoy cooking on a stove as well as the barbecue grill. Since society has become mostly families with two-working members, the men have stepped forward to take their turn rattling those pots and pans—and do a great job. Although many men never use a recipe and just cook by instinct or what’s handy, several of our local men have agreed to share their favorite recipes or jotted down the ingredients they use in their best dishes. Men often revert back to the beginnings of preparing food and still prefer cooking on a grill or campfire, but all of them are definitely at home on the range. Try some of their tasty dishes and enjoy!
Mark Easter loves to cook
I use a pellet grill. The story about it may be better than my recipes. I cook on my $2 grill. My father begged me to get one for a couple of years because it made his barbecue so much better. With two kids in school, money was tight. I was saving my change (LOL!) and was near the amount I needed when he passed away. About four weeks later I bought a raffle ticket from the Masonic Lodge for $2. I won the pellet barbecue! Was it divine intervention? I don’t know. But my dad was right, my BBQ has really improved!
Grilled Pork Butt
Mark Easter
Ingredients
Rub: 6 T. brown sugar,
3 T. pepper, 2 T. each garlic powder and chili powder, 1 T. onion powder.
1 T. red pepper, optional.
Directions
Score the fat on top of the pork butt roast; rub both the seasoning rub and kosher salt well over the roast. Place on a grill, 250 degrees and apple pellets if using pellet grill. Cover and smoke until internal temp is 170 and a nice bark has formed. Wrap meat in double or triple layers of heavy duty foil, pour 2 cups of apple juice over roast before closing foil tightly. Grill again until 204 temp is reached. Let stand 45-60 mins. Before slicing or shredding. Skim fat from juice and pour over meat. Serve on buns.
Steve Warren, man of many talents
Not the least of which is his artistic ability! He applies the same skill in the meals he prepares and their presentation. Here are his grilled salmon steaks — pretty as a picture.
Grilled Salmon on a Cedar Plank
Steve Warren
Works equally well on a charcoal or a gas grill
Prepare ahead: one cedar plank thoroughly soaked in water. The longer the soak the better. It helps by providing moisture to the fillet and keeps the board from charring.
You will need: A couple of fresh lemons, thinly sliced.
6 to 8 sprigs of dill weed. (I’ve found it at Walmart and Schnucks both). Dry dill seasoning will work, but not as well.
2 to 4 8- or 10-ounce salmon fillets thawed.
A sprinkle of coarse grind salt. Or seasoning of preference
Light your grill and preheat it. A temp of 450 degrees is ideal for cooking salmon.
On the soaked plank place a bed of thinly sliced lemons and dill to lay the Salmon fillets upon. Sprinkle a little course grind sea salt over the fillets and cover them with the remaining lemon slices and dill. (I’ve heard lemon pepper works well also.)
Place an internal temperature probe into the center of the thickest portion of the fillet. Cover the grill and watch carefully for the temperature to reach 145 degrees. 15-20 minutes tops.
Remove and plate, Pairs well with asparagus, or baby potatoes, baked seasoned Brussels sprouts or salad.
Sausage & Veggie Packets
Ingredients & directions
Place in two 18 by 18-inch heavy-duty foil squares for each packet: sliced polish sausage, corn ear chunks, potato chunks, sliced sweet peppers, or any vegetables you like. Mix these or other preferred seasonings and pour over the packet contents: 2 Tbs. olive oil, 1 dry onion soup pkg. and pepper. Adjust to taste. Fold foil up into a package and make sure it is sealed tightly. Place on grill for 10-12 minutes, turn and grill additional 10-12 mins. or until potatoes are tender. Also works well in the oven or over a campfire.
Baked Beans Plus
Ingredients
1 21oz. can oven-baked beans
1/2 cup apricot preserves
2 Tbs. cider vinegar
1 Tbs. each Worcestershire and prepared mustard. Combine all ingredients in a skillet, cook 25 to 30 minutes on a grill or campfire, or 15 minutes on stovetop, until heated through. Serves four.
SPAM Alert!
Not the kind you delete, but the kind that comes in a can! Back in the 1940’s during the WWII rationing, SPAM was very popular, as it took the place of hard-to-find fresh cuts of meat.
Mike Kollmeyer is a big SPAM fan! He shared two of his favorite recipes. “The burgers are good and for the breakfast sandwich Keith and I use regular Spam and not the lite,” Mike said. “You also can use regular mayo instead of the kimchi mayo. Use any kind of bread you like instead of dinner rolls. We also just like to fry the spam and have it with eggs and potatoes.”
Hoisin Glazed SPAM® Burgers w/Quick Pickled Cucumbers |
Mike Kollmeyer
Ingredients
1⁄2 cup water
1/3 cup rice vinegar
2 tsps. Sugar
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1⁄4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 medium English cucumber, thinly sliced
1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Classic 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
4 hamburger buns, split and toasted Fresh cilantro leaves for serving Directions:
In small saucepan combine water, vinegar, sugar, garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper. Bring to boil; remove from heat. Add cucumber slices. Let cool and stand 30 minutes. Cut SPAM® Classic into four slices.
In large skillet over medium-high heat cook SPAM® Classic, turning once, 5 to 7 minutes or until heated through. Brush with hoisin sauce. Cook for 1 minute longer, until lightly glazed. Transfer burgers to buns and top with pickled cucumbers and cilantro.
SPAM® Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
2 slices (1/4-inch each) SPAM® Less Sodium
4 Hawaiian dinner rolls, not separated
2 eggs, scrambled
2 tablespoons Roast kimchi mayo; recipe follows
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons butter
Roast kimchi mayo
4 tablespoons Kewpie Mayo
2 tablespoons roasted kimchi, chopped
Directions
Heat oven to 400°F. Lightly oil medium skillet. Over medium heat, cook SPAM® slices to light golden brown. Remove from pan. Toast dinner roll in SPAM® Less Sodium fat. Assemble sandwich and place in oven for two to three minutes to melt the cheese.
Mike Chilton’s two cooking role models
They were his mother, Thelma and his late wife, Jan. This is a dish he prepared and served at an early Chilton Cousins’ Reunion that everyone raved about.
Mike’s Barbeque Italian Chicken
Mike Chilton
Ingredients and directions
About 2 lbs. chicken pieces, skinned
Mix together 1 large bottle of Zesty Italian seasoning dressing, 1 pkg. dry Italian, seasoning, salt and pepper. Add the chicken and coat lightly. Grill chicken until pieces just begin to brown; take a sharp knife and score chicken fairly deeply. Start dipping the pieces in the seasoning mixture and returning to grill. Repeat until chicken is browned nicely. Watch carefully as the chicken browns quickly. Keep water bottle handy, as fire has a tendency to flare with this dish.
Pierre Evans’ great recipe
A former resident, Pierre Evans had these on his Facebook page. He said that, although he had not made them, he was in hopes one of his good friends would and be willing to share them!
Caramel Apple Pie Bombs
Pierre Evans
Ingredients
4 Tbs. melted butter, divided
2 medium apples, peeled, cored and diced, (Gala work well.)
6 Tbs. light brown sugar, packed
1 Tbs. ground cinnamon
30 caramels, divided (Kraft is good) Flour for dusting
12 frozen white dinner rolls dough balls (Rhodes preferred)
2 Tbs. heavy cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 350. Butter and 8x8 inch baking pan with 2 Tbs. of the butter and set aside.
Combine the diced apples, 2 Tbs. of the brown sugar and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut 18 of the caramels into quarters.
Lightly flour your countertop and with a rolling pin, flatten each dough ball into a circle about 3 inches across. Add 1 Tbs. of the apple mixture and six of the cut caramel pieces. Carefully pull each side over the center to make a package and roll into a ball. Pinch any tears and roll again.
Place the dough ball into the buttered dish, seam side down. Repeat until all dough balls are finished. Brush with the remaining two Tbs. of melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining four Tbs. of brown sugar. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until tops are golden brown.
Meanwhile, place remaining caramels and the heavy cream in a microwave safe bowl and heat until melted, 30 seconds at a time. Set aside to cool. When the bombs are done remove from oven and drizzle them with the caramel sauce.