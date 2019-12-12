SAN DIEGO — In order to position himself as one of the youngest available free-agent pitchers for next year’s offseason, Michael Wacha had to first find a deal this offseason that assured him the innings to prove himself for the eventual payday.
A day after Cardinals manager Mike Shildt referred to him as a likely “steal” of the winter, Wacha agreed to a one-year, $3-million deal with the New York Mets. The contract, which includes $7 million in possible incentives, according to a source, will be finalized after the former Cardinal passes a physical. Wacha slides into the Mets’ rotation and the spot left vacant by Zack Wheeler’s move to the Phillies for a $118-million deal.
Shildt described how the “math” worked against the Cardinals, who did not pursue a reunion with Wacha.
“If he’s not back, Michael Wacha is an absolute gladiator,” Shildt said. “Michael Wacha is that quiet guy that just gets it done and in the clubhouse has had a really positive impact on the growth (of other pitchers), and he has a lot of residual value. He’s a manager’s dream. Because he’s a free agent, somebody is going to get a steal with this guy.”
Wacha, 28, went 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 games (24 starts) for the Cardinals this past season. His final appearance for the team was cut short by elbow soreness that nudged him from the Cardinals’ postseason plans. His lack of an appearance in October shaped the market for him, though Shildt insisted Tuesday that Wacha was medically cleared to be a part of the roster for the National League Championship Series. Wacha faced hitters in sim games at the time, but the Cardinals opted not to wedge a starter into a sturdy bullpen.
The Cardinals’ 19th overall pick in 2012, Wacha won the NLCS MVP in 2013 and was an All-Star in 2015. Overall, he was 59-39 for the Cardinals with a 3.91 ERA – though he had only two 30-start seasons for the Cardinals and had several other seasons limited by injury. A stress reaction in his right shoulder prompted Wacha to rework his offseason programs and between-start regimen to avoid a stress fracture, and after starting 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA in his first 15 starts of 2018 he missed the remainder of the season with an oblique strain.
One of the youngest free-agent pitchers available in this market because he debuted within 12 months of the draft, Wacha will be in the same position a year from now, with a thinner pool of available pitchers.
The one-year offer gives him a chance to prove his health, reclaim his production, and then spin a solid year into the incentives from the Mets and more lucrative interest for 2021.
NEW RULES NEARING
One of the common questions asked of a key reliever with a hearty, recent workload is whether he has “one” in him – “one” being one batter, one out. A new rule that the commissioner will impose on the game in 2020 will change that conversation by forcing pitchers to face a three-batter minimum, and that could alter how club’s preserve and protect relievers.
“To say to this pitcher, ‘Hey, I got an out in me. I got a hitter.’ Well, you got three?” Shildt said. “And knowing that we’re going to try to get him in there to get the last out of the inning, something happens, he makes a great pitch, gets it (bloop hit), he’s got to pitch to the next guy. That guy is a 12-pitch at-bat. And he’s got one hitter. Now he’s exposed not only competitive – he’s exposed physically. I’ve got to make that decision.”
A three-batter minimum is one of three new rules for 2020 that commissioner Rob Manfred asserted Wednesday would be official by the beginning of the season. The finalized language of the new wrinkles were part of the Rules Committee meeting Tuesday. A 26-man active roster will be used with 13 position players and 13 pitchers, and there will be a 15-day injured list for pitchers.
The expanded roster has already influenced how the Cardinals approached this winter, leaving first baseman Rangel Ravelo on the 40-man roster and looking at Jose Martinez as that pinch hit specialist they can carry with the 26th spot.
“You can carry someone with less versatility,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “It just fits us nicely right now.”
NEW NETTING, ETC.
All 30 clubs will have some extension of their existing protective netting for 2020, the commissioner announced Wednesday. For the Cardinals that will mean moving the netting farther down the baselines to the outcropping of seats, along the angular edges of foul territory. Seven of the 30 clubs will have netting that extends foul pole to foul pole. … The Cardinals do not plan to clear a spot on the 40-man roster in time to participate in Thursday’s Rule 5 draft, the ceremonial conclusion of the winter meetings. Max Schrock, the second baseman who the Cardinals received from Oakland as part of the Stephen Piscotty trade in 2017, is one possible prospect the Cardinals could lose in the draft. … The highest bonus received by an Australian teen in this year’s international signing window went from the Cardinals to 16-year-old catcher Jake Burns. He signed for $400,000, per Baseball America. He’s been in the Dominican working with the Cardinals’ instructional program.
