Since the St. Louis Cardinals returned after the All-Star break, each starting pitcher seems to have challenged the next. Daniel Ponce de Leon came out in the first game and allowed one run over seven innings. Dakota Hudson followed that by allowing three hits in six innings. Then there was Adam Wainwright with seven shutout innings on Sunday.
Miles Mikolas, you’re next.
“I joked about it earlier,” Mikolas said. “‘Waino’ came in the other day and said, ‘Anybody going to beat seven (shutout innings)?’ ”
To which Mikolas replied on Monday night: I will.
Mikolas threw the Cardinals’ first complete game and first shutout of the season with an eight-hit effort that was handled in an efficient 100 pitches. The Cardinals beat the Pirates 7-0 at Busch Stadium, winning their third in a row and jumping over the Brewers and into second place in the National League Central for the first time since May 7.
The only negative was Matt Carpenter, who went one for three and was hit by a pitch, coming out of the game in the seventh when he fouled a 3-2 pitch off the top of his right foot and clearly couldn’t move well. The team said it was a bruise and manager Mike Shildt said that X-rays were negative and Carpenter would be day to day.
Other than that, it was good times all around.
“We’re joking with each other,” Mikolas said. “But we’re pushing each other, trying to make each other better. When you see one guy have success, it really pumps you up. ‘I want to go out and do that. That looks like a lot of fun.’ That’s what you’ve got to go out and do.”
If challenging is what you want, the Cardinals are throwing down gauntlets all over the place. Offense struggling? Tyler O’Neill hit two two-run homers as he’s been on a tear since being called up from Memphis on June 29. Want some good fielding? How about Dexter Fowler’s running, leaping catch on a fly ball by Starling Marte in the fourth that Shildt thought could have been a triple and instead was an inning-ending double play. That was just the highlight of an array of defensive gems. The Cardinals can only hope this is all contagious.
It starts with the pitching, with a run that actually began in the last game before the All-Star break, when Jack Flaherty lost a 1-0 game in San Francisco.
“That’s the recipe we’re looking for,” Shildt said. “Guys getting after it, in the sense of that their shoulders are back, imposing their will, hitting their spots, throwing strikes, hitting with their secondary pitches, engaging their defense. There’s just a strong mentality there that they’re going to execute and they’re going to make quality pitches consistently and they’re going to keep the gas down until it’s over.
“The only reason Miles didn’t keep pitching was that the game was over.”
Shutouts have become an uncommon event in baseball. Mikolas’ shutout was just the 17th in the majors this season. No one has more than one.
“I’m tied for the league lead in something,” said Mikolas, who is 6-9 this season and who saw Monday’s win as a key step toward regaining last season’s magic. “That’s cool. I like that.”
It wasn’t always easy. The Pirates got runners to third in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but each time Mikolas got out of it. It helped that by the end of the third, he had a three-run lead that took some of the pressure off.
“I needed it,” he said. “Something to make me feel good and put that first half behind me and get started on a real good foot.”
Also off on a good foot is O’Neill, who has three home runs in three games. He has five extra-base hits and nine runs batted in in that span and is hitting .325 since he was recalled. His first home run, in the fifth, was a 414-foot shot onto the lawn above center field. He repeated that in the seventh, going a little deeper — 433 feet this time — and a little bit to the left. That one brought on a curtain call for O’Neill, who was slow to get onto the dugout steps but once there raised his hands and acknowledged the crowd in three directions.
O’Neill was in the batting cage before the game, working on staying back and seeing the ball.
“I’m on time, that’s the most important part of hitting,” he said. “I just want to be on time and give myself the best chance to get a hit. . . . I’m just feeling good up there. I think consistent reps help a bit. I’m just back to doing my thing, going to try to keep that rolling.”
This is the chance for O’Neill, with Marcell Ozuna on the injured list and out until at least August.
“We talked before the game about opportunity,” Shildt said. “You fight like heck to get it. And then just enjoy it and go play and us your ability. He’s clearly seizing the opportunity he’s getting.
“Those are big home runs. Obviously to expand the lead and then to create some insurance late in the game. Just tremendous at-bats. The at-bats were tough throughout. (Pirates starter Joe) Musgrove’s got really good stuff and we just continued to take tough at-bats.”
And play solidly defensively. While Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson was turning left field into his own version of Adventureland, with one error on a fly ball and another that was scored a double that bounced off the heel of his glove, it was Fowler rushing to his right to grab Marte’s extra-base bid in the fourth.
“I had a good bead on it,” Fowler said. “I ran up under it. It was good defense all the way around.”
“It goes hand in hand — good pitching and good defense,” Shildt said. “You saw them shake hands tonight.”
