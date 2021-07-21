Mikolas readies for first rehab start

When he starts games as early as this weekend for Class AAA Memphis in Louisville, Mikolas’ schedule could include some repetition of pitch counts, though the righthander said that may change based on the movement and urgency at the major-league level. Asked if the Cardinals could build their arm strength on the job, pitching coach Mike Maddux said earlier this month that the preference will be for both Mikolas and Flaherty to be ready to throw 80 pitches or more before being thrust into competition.

The internal discussions about whether either starter could return and build pitch count in the thick of competition has noted the difficulty of doing that in the National League. Maddux said an American League club, with the DH in the lineup, could script out target pitch counts easier and manipulate the game more than an NL club could. The same goes for utilizing two starters to cover one game in a piggyback fashion. That would test the bullpen’s dexterity as well. As with most decisions, need has a seat at the table.

“With all situations,” Mikolas noted of baseball and professional sports, “it’s fluid.”