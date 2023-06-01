Sure, it seemed like typical spring training bluster from a veteran with a reputation for being a good teammate. Back in late March when Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright stumped for his teammate Miles Mikolas as a Cy Young candidate, it sounded like a noble gesture based more on hope than reality.

While Mikolas’ recent run of success hasn’t risen to the level of preemptively engraving his name on the 2023 trophy, the substance of Wainwright’s reasoning has rung true in Mikolas’ performances over the past five weeks.

“I really thinks he’s going to be a top-five finisher this year in the Cy Young,” Wainwright said in March standing outside the Cardinals’ spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida. “I do. I just think he does everything so well. I think he’s a complete pitcher. He controls both sides of the plate. He throws four pitches for strikes whenever he wants to in any count. He pitches inside well. He pitches up and down well. That’s pitching, and he does it really, really well.”

After an uncharacteristic first five starts of the season, Mikolas has regrouped and won his last four decisions to look like the ace of the pitching staff and a stabilizing force for the club as a whole. The Cardinals (25-32) have won each of his last five starts and six of his last seven.

Mikolas’ latest outing underscored just how much of a catalyst he can be as he pitched eight scoreless innings, tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, and limited the Kansas City Royals to three measly singles and one walk in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Busch Stadium to assure the Cardinals’ previous back-to-back losses didn’t extend into a losing streak.

“I think it’s one of the best feelings in sports, to show up for your team when they need it,” Mikolas said of playing the stopper role. “This is a team game, but every game there is someone who you’ve kind of got to lean on. If you get to be that guy — if it’s (Paul Goldschmidt) hitting home runs, I’m sure that feels great. Any time you can do anything to help your team, it makes you feel good.”

The win secured a winning record in May for the Cardinals after they’d had one of the worst starts in franchise history and entered the month in what Mikolas described as a “deep, dark place.”

Mikolas also took some pressure off of an offense that appeared gassed in recent days.

The Cardinals scored three runs or fewer in their last seven games, but Mikolas made up for offensive shortcomings on a night when Royals right-hander Zack Greinke kept the Cardinals scoreless through five innings.

Mikolas showcased himself as that complete pitcher Wainwright previously described. He featured his sinker, curveball and slider, but he didn’t throw any of those three offerings more than 30% of the time. He also mixed in his four-seam fastball and a changeup to give the Royals a five-pitch arsenal to worry about.

He got hitters to swing and miss at four different types of pitches (each elicited multiple whiffs). The Royals swung and missed on 34% of Mikolas’ pitches.

His outing against the Royals extended his scoreless streak to 16 consecutive innings, the longest streak on the team this season.

“The ball is kind of going where I want it to,” Mikolas said. “I’m getting good weak contact. I’m throwing strikes early. I’m staying on the corners. We’re playing great defense when the ball is in play. It seemed like, early on, things weren’t bouncing our way.

“Now, we’re making great plays. Balls are bouncing our way. The bloopers aren’t dropping. They’re getting caught. A lot of that’s just luck as far as the bloopers and broken-bat hits. Being more in control of the game definitely has an effect on myself and the team as a whole.”

Mikolas, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $40 million during spring training, hasn’t blamed his slow start on having an abnormal spring training due to his participation in the World Baseball Classic.

He has pointed to improved command, consistently being ahead in counts and making higher-quality pitches.

However, the two-time All-Star appeared in just two games during the tournament. Including an appearance in an exhibition tune-up, Mikolas pitched 8 2/3 innings over three appearances for Team USA. Because of his role with Team USA, he didn’t maintain a routine of pitching every fifth day.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has pointed to the early weeks of the season as almost like another spring training for Mikolas in terms of getting his feel and finding a rhythm again on the mound.

“Yeah, he’s back,” Marmol said after Tuesday night’s game. “And it’s exactly what this club needs. He knows he’s back, and it definitely feels that way. His last couple of outings have been pretty dominant. But his demeanor is always the same. He’s pretty even keel regardless of situation. But what he did today was impressive.”

Through Mikolas’ first five starts, opposing hitters slashed .366/.398/.616. He’d given up six home runs in 25 1/3 innings, and he’d given up five runs or more in three of those first five starts on his way to posting a 7.46 ERA.

In his last seven starts, Mikolas has a 4-0 record with a 1.62 ERA in 44 1/3 innings. Opposing hitters have slashed .207/.257/.274 against him during that stretch, and he has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.4-to-1 in those seven starts.

That success has come with both Willson Contreras (three starts) and Andrew Knizner (four starts) behind the plate at catcher.

Mikolas has become the most dependable member for a rotation that has dealt with fluctuating performances from Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery, an injury to Wainwright, and inconsistent performance from Steven Matz that has put his spot in the rotation in question with Matthew Liberatore’s promotion to the majors.

Asked about Mikolas’ ability to provide consistent performance and length during this recent stretch, Marmol replied, “If we’re going to be the team that we need to be, several of those guys need to be able to do that. And that’s what we’re counting on.”

“He’s done a nice job of stepping up and doing exactly that,” Marmol continued. “Especially when you look at our bullpen usage. Those guys in this 19-game stretch, you got to remember, we went with a six-man rotation with one guy down. You don’t have that extra guy in the bullpen. Those guys have carried a decent amount of the load, so to be able to go out there tonight and give us eight, that was important.”