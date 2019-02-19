JUPITER, Fla. — Nearly a year to the day Miles Mikolas made his Cardinals debut in ragged fashion in front of family and friends in Jupiter, where he grew up and still lives, Mikolas will be the first Cardinals pitcher to the mound Saturday. Manager Mike Shildt said that Mikolas and Jack Flaherty will be the first two pitchers against the Miami Marlins in the Grapefruit League opener here.
In his first start last February, Mikolas, signed to a $15.5 million, two-year contract after coming from Japan, allowed six runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings to the Houston Astros. He had a similarly poor outing in his next start. But after a back-fields session where pitching Mike Maddux helped Mikolas fix himself, the righthander, now 32, posted an 18-4 record and earned a berth on the National League All-Star squad.
Mikolas should be more at ease in this year’s first hometown outing.
“I don’t know if I was necessarily nervous the last time, but excited," he said. "Maybe I’ll be going in with a little more mindset of I’m out there to work on stuff and less on trying to showcase my stuff.
“This first outing in spring is almost like a consequence-free environment — to work on some stuff that I’m not comfortable to work on during the season. I’ll get a chance to experiment a little rather than having to worry about getting through three, four, five, six innings.”
Having displayed himself worthy during the season, Mikolas said, “Maybe I can go into (the first exhibition) a little more relaxed. It’s still intense. It’s a game situation. But I can go in with more of a fine-tuning purpose.”
He acknowledged that facing a young Marlins club, with players trying to make the team, would have its challenges. “Those guys will try to take my head off,” he said.
Shildt said a few days ago that he would have his regular-season starter named by the time of the Grapefruit League opener. Mikolas certainly seems in line for that, with the setback to Carlos Martinez, and the fact Mikolas was 3-0 in four starts against the Brewers last season.
“Maybe,” said Mikolas. “I don’t know how the days line up. If that’s something that comes, it would be great. It took me three years in Japan to get an opening day. I got one the last year I was there but our usual opening-day starter had pitched in the World Baseball Classic and they wanted to give him an extra week.
“Opening day in Japan is incredible. But to get an opening day here would be amazing.”
Shildt said that Sunday’s pair of starting pitchers who will work against Washington would be Michael Wacha and Daniel Ponce de Leon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.