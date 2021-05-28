Mikolas will receive non-surgical treatment, hope to resume throwing within six weeks

PHOENIX — A second exam and second opinion of Miles Mikolas' ailing right arm did not reveal any structural collapse within his elbow, the Cardinals said Friday, and that has permitted the starter to pursue a non-surgical treatment to attempt a return this season.

He will receive a stem injection into the flexor tendon area of his right arm, and that will be given at least a month to aid healing.

The team expects to evaluate his progress within six weeks and determine a throwing program from that point.

"The team anticipates him pitching again this season," and official statement from the Cardinals read.

Mikolas met this past week with Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., and had another battery of exams on the arm that has four times caused him a setback from his throwing program. Mikolas had surgery last summer to repair the flexor tendon. The initial scan and subsequent followup with Dr. Andrews revealed a calcification within the flexor tendon, according to the teams description.

That can be a type of inflammation, or tendinitis, that causes stiffness and discomfort, like the symptoms Mikolas felt after pitching four innings for the Cardinals in the most recent home stand.

An ultrasound scan revealed the calcification.