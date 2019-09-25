COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri is 0-3 after regular-season bye weeks under Barry Odom and 0-5 if you include bowl games when the Tigers have had extra time to practice. Throw in season-opening games, when Odom has eight months to prepare his team, and the Tigers are 0-7 against FBS opponents with more than a normal week between games.
Trend or coincidence, Odom is leaving nothing to chance this week during the season’s first of two byes.
“I know I’m not very good at coming off a bye up to this point,” he said Saturday, giving reporters some grief for a point they’ve made countless times lately. “I know it’s been well-documented. I appreciate you guys pointing it out.”
The criticism might get under Odom’s skin, but his actions speak louder than his sarcasm. With the past struggles in mind, Odom has taken a wrecking ball to Mizzou’s typical bye-week routine. Instead of shipping his assistant coaches out on the road to recruit, Odom kept the staff in Columbia Sunday and Monday to put together the game plan for their next game, an Oct. 5 visit from Troy. They’ll adjust accordingly after evaluating Troy’s game on Saturday against Arkansas State, Odom said.
On Tuesday, the Tigers practiced like they would during any other regular-season week and did again Wednesday. Odom even scripted some practice drills matching the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense, a rarity for a bye week. Odom even opened Tuesday’s practice to media, which he’s never done during the bye week. His coaches will hit the road for recruiting later in the week.
The only major difference this week will come on Saturday, when the Tigers won’t play a game.
“I like the change that we made,” Odom said after Tuesday’s practice, “and hopefully the result will be different for us.”
“If you just kind of think it’s a bye week and can relax a little bit then that’s all you’re going to get out of it,” linebacker Cale Garrett said. “But I think we’re taking it as an opportunity to get better. It’s always been about us, whether we’re playing an opponent Saturday or not. So we look to improve like we have every week so far this year.”
That’s especially been true for a reborn defense. Saturday’s win was unique for the Tigers: It was the first time under Odom that Mizzou won a game when the offense averaged less than 5 yards per play. The Tigers sputtered most of the day and scored as many offensive touchdowns (two) as they committed turnovers (two). But Mizzou won comfortably thanks to another strong outing from Odom’s defense. The Tigers scored two more defensive touchdowns against South Carolina, giving them four for the season. No other team in the country has more than two defensive touchdowns. Mizzou scored four defensive TDs in 2017 and 2018 combined.
After Odom’s first three seasons as head coach, the knock on Mizzou was that it couldn’t win games without a prolific offensive performance. After a season-opening loss to Wyoming, the Tigers fell to 5-19 under Odom in games when they didn’t score 40 points. In the last three weeks, thanks to defense and sturdy special teams, Mizzou has beaten two Power Five opponents with 38 and 34 points.
Small sample size? Maybe. Measured progress? Absolutely.
Unlike the past few years, Missouri’s defense “can be trusted,” Garrett said, and allow the Tigers “to play close games and not lean on the offense as much to produce.”
“That’s just us wanting to be great as a defensive unit, but also just contributing to the team as a whole,” he said. “That’s the expectation … being an elite defense.”
Missouri will get more chances to live up to that standard once the season resumes, but Saturday’s game was more evidence that Odom and coordinator Ryan Walters have something brewing. Missed tackles and blown assignments on a couple long Wyoming runs were to blame for that loss — the kind of mistakes that haven’t shown up the last three games. There’s another difference, too: In his second season as Odom’s defensive play-caller, Walters spent the Wyoming game in the coaches’ booth.
“Won’t happen again,” he said Tuesday. “That was the first time. I kick myself in the rear end for doing that.”
He’s since coached the last three games from the sideline with linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves working from the booth. Walters said he’s able to make adjustments to personnel and formations faster when he’s on the field.
“And also (I’m) able to feel like (I’m) involved in the game from an emotional standpoint and just read the pulse of every individual guy and collectively as a team,” he said. “It’s been fun to be on the sidelines and feel like I’m a part of what’s going on.”
Down on the field he’s had a close-up view of two of the team’s most improved players, safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie, whose fingerprints were all over Saturday’s win. Bledsoe had five tackles and broke up two passes, both on critical third downs. Gillespie had a sack on a safety blitz and broke up two passes.
“Obviously their play has been better from week one to week four, but it’s what I’ve seen since the springtime,” Walters said. “I wasn’t panicking after the Wyoming game. We’re seeing what we’ve been seeing. Those guys practice hard. It’s just been getting them to translate what they’re doing in practice to the games and being confident that they can do in the game what they do in practice.”
